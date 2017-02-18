CCTV from Southampton Shop After Two Girls Attacked

Police have released CCTV images of a man after two girls were indecently assaulted in a Southampton shop.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following reports of an indecent assault in a shop in Southampton.

Between 1.30pm and 2pm on Sunday, February 12, a man inappropriately touched two teenage girls on the bottom over their clothes inside the Flying Tiger store in West Quay shopping centre.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed an incident of this nature, or experienced something similar in the store around this time.

Police staff investigator Tracy Dang said: "This incident happened at a busy time of day so may have been witnessed by someone in the store.

"Did you see anything that could assist us? Can you help us identify the man in the CCTV images?

"Please call police with any information you have regarding this incident.

"We would also like to encourage anyone else who may have experienced something similar at this time, and who hasn't reported it to police, to come forward and speak to us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSI Dang on 101, quoting 44170056693, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.