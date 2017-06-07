Southampton Man On Trial Over Cheeki Rafiki Deaths

The director of a Southampton firm's going on trial - charged over the deaths of four sailors when their yacht capsized.

Douglas Innes' Stormforce Coaching managed the Cheeki Rafiki - which lost its keel in the North Atlantic three years ago.

He denies manslaughter by gross negligence.

The yacht lost its keel as the crew were returning the 40ft yacht from Antigua to the UK in May 2014 when it got into trouble more than 700 miles from Nova Scotia.

On board were skipper Andrew Bridge, 22, from Farnham in Surrey, as well as crew members Steve Warren, 52, and Paul Goslin, 56, both from Somerset, and James Male, 23, from Romsey.