Cyclist Dies Following Portsmouth Collision

A 48-year-old cyclist from Portsmouth has died following a collision involving a van and another cyclist along Eastern Road.



Officers were called to Eastern Road, at the junction with Burfields Road, outside the Harvester, shortly after 5.30pm following a collision involving two bikes and a van.

The cyclist's next of kin have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.

The other male cyclist suffered minor injuries and the male van driver was uninjured.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident and would like to speak to anyone who witnesses what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44170209687, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.