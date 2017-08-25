Fresh Searches For Weapon In Dorset Businessman Murder

Fresh searches are being held in two areas of Dorset, for the weapon in the Guy Hedger murder investigation.

The businessman was shot dead at his home near Ringwood in April, with three men due to go on trial.

Detectives are searching the Slades Farm area of Bournemouth, and Canford Magna at Wimborne, today and tomorrow. The Canford Magna search will include searches in the River Stour and the riverbank near to Canford Parish Church.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said:

"Our investigations into this case are continuing and as a result we will be carrying out searches of the Slades Farm and Canford Magna areas in the hope of recovering the weapon.

"We apologise for any disruption caused to the public while the searches are carried out and appreciate everyone's patience and cooperation."

Mr Hedger, 61, was killed in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 30 April 2017 at his home in Castlewood, near Ringwood, when he was shot after intruders reportedly entered his home.

Officers were called just after 3am reporting Mr Hedger had been shot with a shotgun. He was later pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

Kevin Downton, who is 40 and from Winterborne Stickland near Blandford, 41-year-old Jason Baccus and 44-year-old Scott Keeping, both of Verney Close in Bournemouth, are all charged with murder. They are next appearing at Winchester Crown Court on Friday 8 September 2017.

Helen Cooper, also known as Helen Keeping, was charged with assisting an offender and is also due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday 8 September 2017.

A 39-year-old Bournemouth man and 46-year-old Poole man previously arrested in relation to the incident were released under investigation.

After his death, Mr Hedger's family paid tribute to him. In a statement, they said:

``Guy was a caring and compassionate partner, son, brother and uncle who lived life to its full and enriched the lives of all those who knew him.

``We are devastated that Guy's life has been cut short in this way.

``Guy will be sorely missed by family, friends and colleagues, but he will live in our hearts forever.''

Independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the firearm used during the alleged murder as well as the jewellery reportedly stolen during the incident and detectives say there has been a positive response to the appeal.

The investigation team is urging anyone with information who has not already contacted them to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55170062746. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.