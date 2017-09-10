Dorset Police Stop 180 Vehicles

Officers in Dorset have been targeting criminals who commit crime across county borders in a proactive operation alongside partners over the last couple of weeks.

Dorset Police's Rural Crime Team and East Dorset Neighbourhood Policing Team joined forces with officers from the National Vehicle Intelligence Service (NAVCIS), HM Revenue and Customs, Driver Vehicle and Standards Agency and the Central Registration and Identification Scheme (CRiS) for a road-based operation at Dorset's borders.

The aim of the operation, which started on Tuesday 15 August, was to gather intelligence about cross-border criminals and disrupt their use of the road network.

Over 180 vehicles were stop-checked along the A354 around Sixpenny Handley and the wider area to the Hampshire and Wiltshire borders. Separate stops resulted in two caravans located that were reportedly stolen from the north of England.

A total of 14 tickets were issued including for offences of having no insurance, bald tyres and defective lights. Many of those stopped were given safety advice about legal requirements for mirrors and safety cables connecting cars and trailers.

Police Constable Claire Dinsdale, of Dorset Police's Rural Crime Team, said: “This was a multi-agency operation that brought together key agencies to tackle cross-border crime. It also allowed us to gather intelligence about suspected cross-border criminals and disrupt their use of the road network.

"While this operation dealt with rural crime, it also gave us the opportunity of road safety advice to the many visitors to Dorset to enjoy the summer to ensure they complied with the law."