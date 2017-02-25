Driver Dies In Poole Crash

61-year-old from Christchurch was driving a white van which crossed the central reservation before colliding with a tree along Waterloo road. It closed the road for 5 hours.

Dorset Police tell us at 2.12pm they were called out to a single vehicle collision on Waterloo Road near to the Shell garage.

A white van, which was travelling from Poole toward Gravel Hill, crossed the central reservation into the opposite carriageway before colliding with a tree.

The driver - a 61-year-old Christchurch man - suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and the coroner notified.

A man who was also travelling in the van sustained a head injury and was taken to Poole Hospital for treatment.

Both carriageways were closed between Cabot Lane and Darbys Corner roundabout to allow collision investigators to examine the scene. The road was re-opened just after 7pm.

Police Sergeant Mark Scammell, of the traffic unit, said: “Sadly the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

"I am appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw the manner of driving of the vehicle immediately prior to the incident, to please come forward.

"I would also like to thank the public for their patience during the road closures which were necessary to allow officers to establish exactly what happened."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 24:200. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.