Man Jailed For 18 Years For Eastleigh Murder

A man's been jailed for 18 years, for murdering student Alex Woods in Eastleigh.

Andi Edwards stabbed him several times in the back, at his home in Scott Road in July.

The 37-year-old was found guilty on 13 December, after a trial at Winchester Crown Court. He was sentenced on 14 December at the same court.

Officers were called to Scott Road just before 11.30pm on 6 July 2017 to reports of a man with serious stab wounds.

They attended the scene along with colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service. Despite receiving medical treatment, Mr Woods died on the way to hospital.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Justin Norris said:

"This violent assault led to the death of a young man and left his family devastated.

"I would like to recognise the efforts of everyone who responded to this incident, as well as those involved in the murder enquiry that followed.

"I would also like to thank local residents who helped us with our investigation."

A 51-year-old woman from Eastleigh arrested at the time was released with no further action.