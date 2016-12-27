Emsworth Crash Motorcyclist Life Threatening Injuries

UPDATE: Police Charge Man After Prison Officer Dies On Isle of Wight
Police have charged a 32 year-old man after 57-year-old Nick Medlin, from Ventnor died outside Rose Inn on Christmas Eve.
Motorcyclist has been seriously injured after collision with a car on Havant Rd in Emsworth
Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses
Officers were called just after 5pm to reports of a two vehicle collision involving a grey Vauxhall Mervia and a motorcycle on Havant Road.
The male motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Southampton General Hospital.
The female driver of the car was uninjured.
The road remains closed in both directions, between Selangor Avenue and Nore Farm Avenue, as investigations into the exact cause of the collision get underway.
Diversions are in place.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to have the road reopened by 10.30pm today.
Sgt Paul White said: "We know that there would have been other vehicles in the area at the time of the collision so we would like to hear from them.
"Did you see either vehicle prior to the collision or did you see what happened? If so, please contact us as you could have information which could assist our investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 463.
Police have charged a 32 year-old man after 57-year-old Nick Medlin, from Ventnor died outside Rose Inn on Christmas Eve.
30-Year-Old Katie Reported Missing On Christmas Day.
Five Portsmouth warships are away on deployment for the festive period.
US coastguards have called off the search.
2pm - 6pm
Text 'SOUTH' to 82122
5:30pm - 6:30pm
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments