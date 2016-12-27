Emsworth Crash Motorcyclist Life Threatening Injuries

27th December 2016, 12:09

Hampshire Police

Comments

Motorcyclist has been seriously injured after collision with a car on Havant Rd in Emsworth

Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses

Officers were called just after 5pm to reports of a two vehicle collision involving a grey Vauxhall Mervia and a motorcycle on Havant Road.

The male motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Southampton General Hospital.

The female driver of the car was uninjured.

The road remains closed in both directions, between Selangor Avenue and Nore Farm Avenue, as investigations into the exact cause of the collision get underway.

Diversions are in place.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to have the road reopened by 10.30pm today.

Sgt Paul White said: "We know that there would have been other vehicles in the area at the time of the collision so we would like to hear from them.

"Did you see either vehicle prior to the collision or did you see what happened? If so, please contact us as you could have information which could assist our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 463.

