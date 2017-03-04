Extra Police Patrols In Bournemouth

A 21-year-old woman was walking along West Overcliff Drive near the bridge across the Chine when she was approached by a man.



The offender then pushed her from behind. When she turned around, the man grabbed her shoulder and pulled at the chest area of her jumper.

The man is described as white, about six feet five inches tall, of slim build and aged in his 20s. He has very short dark hair and was wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Ben Morgan, of Bournemouth CID, said: “The victim managed to run away from the offender but this was still frightening for her.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the described man in the area to please come forward.”

Patrols have been stepped up in the area to reassure the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55170030881. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.