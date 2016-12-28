UPDATE: Police Charge Man After Prison Officer Dies On Isle of Wight

Police have charged a 32 year-old man after 57-year-old Nick Medlin, from Ventnor died outside Rose Inn on Pier Street on Christmas Eve.

Michael John Hudson of no fixed address has been charged with manslaughter and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 29.

Two men aged 31 and 26 who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed until April 11 2017.

Family Statement



The family of a man who died on the Isle of Wight in the early hours of Christmas Day say they are 'totally heartbroken'.

"We are completely devastated and totally heartbroken by the tragic death of Nick on Christmas Eve.



"The family wishes to thank everyone for their kind tributes and ask for privacy to grieve at this very sad time".