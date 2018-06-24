Family Tribute After Man Died Following A31 Collision
24 June 2018, 12:55
Tributes have been paid to a 46-year-old man who died following a collsion with a car on the A31 at Ringwood
Nigel Andrews's family say he was loved dearly and will be missed forever.
Officers are still investigating what happened last Tuesday.
Nigel Andrews, 46, of Whitehart Fields, Ringwood, died following the incident on the A31 eastbound, at Ringwood on June 19.
View larger
Officers were called shortly after midnight following the collision involving a white Vauxhall CDTi, prior to the Salisbury Road roundabout.
Today his family have paid tribute to him.
Officers were called shortly after midnight following the collision involving a white Vauxhall CDTi, prior to the Salisbury Road roundabout.
Today his family have paid tribute to him.
They said: “he was loved dearly and will be missed forever.”
Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to to get in contact. call 101 quoting reference '44180228310', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.