Family Tribute To Motorcyclist In Hampshire

Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist who died after being injured by a falling tree in Romsey.

Latest from Hampshire Police

Jake Podesta, 28, of Muss Lane, King’s Somborne, was riding along Greatbridge Road at around 8.30pm, on 14 September, when it’s believed he was struck by a falling tree.

Despite attempts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today his family have paid tribute to him.

They said: “Jake was a beloved son and brother who put a smile on many a face with his quick-witted humour and jovial attitude, which spilled over into his ability to write rap music about many life situations.

“He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.”

Anyone with information about the incident please contact us on 101, quoting 44170357103.