Family Tribute To Poole Man After A35 Collision

30th December 2016, 12:19

graham manning

Comments

Family Tribute To 71-year-old man from Poole after A35 Collision.

Graham Trevor Manning was directing traffic near Burley in New Forest on Tuesday.

Officers want to hear from anyone else who saw what happened.

Hampshire Constabulary latest statement.

Officers investigating a fatal collision on the A35 at Burley on Tuesday, December 27, are now able to name the man who sadly died.

Graham Trevor Manning from Poole was 71 years-old.

The following tribute has been paid by his family "Graham was a kind, caring and generous man who will be sadly missed by family and many friends".

