Fatal Crash Driver Supports Hampshire Speed Campaign

A young driver's told us he's struggling to deal with the guilt of causing a man's death in a crash in the New Forest - caused by speeding.

David tried to overtake six cars near Lyndhurst in 2015 - when one suddenly came the other way. He was jailed and given a six-year ban - police are using his story as part of a campaign to reduce the number of crashes in Hampshire and the Thames Valley.

Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police are encouraging people to watch, listen and share David's experience and remind motorists there is no such thing as safe speeding.

David wants motorists to come away and think about what if it all goes wrong. He said:

"I'd think nothing of driving up to 100mph on the motorway or national speed limit looking for some thrills and having a laugh on the road. You got to think about what if it goes wrong, because you know I wouldn't have ended up killing somebody and going to prison all for the sake of overtaking a car.

"Look at what's happened to me think about what's happened to me and you know how easily it could happen to you. The smallest, silliest little decision can have such a massive life changes, you know when you least expect it as well, it will change your life forever and other peoples."

Sgt Rob Heard said:

"We want people to be able to understand and relate to the fact this is the real consequences, it could very easily happen to you or your loved ones. If you speed you are risking not just yours but other innocent people's precious lives. It's simply not worth the risk."



John Richardson, 82, was the front-seat passenger in the Honda Jazz. He suffered life-threatening injuries and died from those injuries three months later at Southampton General Hospital.



David was sentenced to three years in prison and disqualified him from driving for six years.



Sgt Heard said:

"This has been a very sad case for all of those involved and we are very grateful that through restorative justice both Mr Richardson's family and David, were happy to have this case shared with the determination to highlight and unfortunately be a reminder of how dangerous travelling above the speed limits can be. Speeding - It's not worth the risk."