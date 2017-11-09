Field Of Remembrance Opens On Isle Of Wight

A special 'field of remembrance' is opening at Carisbrooke Castle on the Isle of Wight, for commemorations this weekend.

It's open from 10am until 1pm on Thursday, and until 4pm Saturday and Sunday for people to place poppies to honour soldiers who've lost their lives.

There's a service on Thursday morning, in the Princess Beatrice Garden.

The field was introduced in the Garden at the Castle in 2010. It was established by the Lord-Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, Major General Martin White, as a place where residents can pay their respects around the time of Remembrance Sunday.

The castle will open its doors for people to visit the field between 10am and 1pm on Thursday 9 November, as well as on Saturday 11 November and Sunday 12 November between 10am and 4pm (but not Friday 10 November).

Crosses can be purchased at the castle, with proceeds going to the Royal British Legion. Refreshments at a small charge will be provided by the Women's Institute.

A formal service of remembrance, which members of the public are welcome to attend, will take place at the castle on Thursday 9 November at 10.45am.