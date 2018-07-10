Firms Commit To Getting More Women Into Maritime

40 leading maritime companies have signed a gender equality charter in Southampton - to get more women into the industry.

Locally-based cruise firm Carnival, Associated British Ports, the Royal Navy and BP Shipping are among those committing to improve fairness and inclusion. Other signatories include the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, Nautilus International, Seafarers UK, Solent LEP and Mersey Maritime.

The companies signing the pledge will now be engaged with the detailed development of the Women in Maritime Charter, which is being developed by a special maritime task force and is due to be launched in the autumn of 2018.



All companies signing the pledge will be making clear their support for creating positive change within their respective organisations, and collectively across the UK maritime sector.



The industry will produce a series of toolkits based upon best practice to support companies meeting the obligations they commit to under the charter.



David Dingle CBE, Chairman of Maritime UK, said:



"Today is truly a landmark moment for the UK maritime sector.

"Without a diverse workforce we will not be able to tackle the challenges we face - including innovating cutting-edge technology, which is required to decarbonise shipping. A plurality of ideas and creative thinking are absolutely critical to the future success of UK maritime, one of Britain's biggest industries.



"I'm encouraged by the reaction from companies across the sector. There is real determination to make progress, and to do so as an industry. Given the size of our sector, we have a real opportunity to affect significant change across the whole country."

Carol Howle, CEO of BP Shipping, (pictured) said:



"Any company that is interested in good business is interested in diversity."



Michelle Handforth, Chief Executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said:



"Encouraging women to build their careers in this fantastic industry will help sustain and shape the future of the UK maritime industry in an ever more competitive global marketplace.



"The value of the contributions they will make and the perspectives they will bring cannot be underestimated and are vital to the future of the industry."

The first wave of companies and organisations to sign the pledge includes:



Aberdeen Harbour Board

ADPR

AMI Marine Limited

Associated British Ports

BP Shipping

British Marine

British Ports Association

Carnival UK

CLIA UK & Ireland

Complete Training Solutions

Cruise Academy Ltd

DP World

Harwich Haven Authority

IMarEST

Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers

Mactra Marine Ltd

Marine People

Maritime London

Maritime Skills Alliance

Mersey Maritime

Nautilus International

Ocean Chandlery

Peel Ports Group

Port of London Authority

Port of Milford Haven

Propeller Club Liverpool

Royal Fleet Auxiliary

Royal Navy

Seafarers UK

Shoreham Port

Society of Maritime Industries

Solent LEP

Stellamar

The Baltic Exchange

The Nautical Institute

Trinity House

UK Chamber of Shipping

UK Major Ports Group