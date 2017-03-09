Southampton Takes Part In UK's First Live Music Census

9th March 2017, 07:57

Foals Oxford O2 Academy

An "army of music lovers'' will take to the streets of six cities across the country today, including Southampton, to carry out the world's first live music census.

For 24 hours from noon on Thursday, volunteers will track performances in cities across the country from lone buskers to stadium concerts.

The UK Live Music Census, led by the universities of Edinburgh, Newcastle and Glasgow, aims to quantify the nationwide challenges the industry is facing and inform policy to help it flourish.

Organisers say a major overhaul of commercial property rates revealed in Wednesday's Budget could see a huge rise in costs and force many music venues to close.

There will be co-ordinated censuses in Oxford, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Southampton and Brighton, with volunteers attending live music events including Olly Murs at Leeds Arena and Nicola Benedetti at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Matt Wilkinson

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 'HEART' to 82122

Matt Wilkinson

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: Non-stop hit music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter