Inquiry Published Into Gosport Hospital Deaths

Families of elderly patients, who died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital, will finally hear the results of a major public inquiry today.

An independent panel's been investigating 833 suspicious deaths between 1988 and 2000.

The inquiry also looked at the actions of retired doctor Jane Barton, who's accused of overseeing the over-use of painkillers.

The investigation has been led by former bishop of Liverpool the Rt Rev James Jones, who previously chaired the Hillsborough Independent Panel into the disaster.

A separate review into deaths at the hospital, led by Professor Richard Baker, found "almost routine use of opiates" for elderly patients had "almost certainly shortened the lives of some".

It could not be published in full until 2013, 10 years after it was completed, while inquests were held and due to a police investigation.

The Gosport Independent Panel will address continued concerns raised by families about the initial care of their relatives at the hospital and the subsequent investigations into their deaths.

Cindy Grant's father Stanley died there in 1999 after a small stroke. She said:

"We had all his notes and been able to look through his records. On his admission, Dr Barton wrote that she was happy for nursing staff to confirm death. My dad was 65 - he was in there for rehabilitation, not to die."

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has told Heart the outcome of the inquiry is long overdue:

"It's been four years in the making but actually, for the families concerned, this has been going on for decades. Bringing it to a conclusion is really long overdue."