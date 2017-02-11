Gosport Home Coming Ceremony For Alex Thomson

11th February 2017, 12:21

gosport alex

Comments

Gosport sailor Alex Thomson's being honoured with a welcome home ceremony to recognise his achievements in a recent solo round the world race.

The 42-year-old finished second in the Vendee Globe after 75 days alone at sea.

There'll be a boat parade, brass band and guard of honour for Alex.

Gosport Council's leader says the town is 'very proud of him'.

Pic from @ATRacing99 on Twitter

gosport alex

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Toby Anstis

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 'HEART' to 82122

Toby Anstis

On TV: The Valentines Quiz

12pm - 2pm

Watch heart TV

  • Aerosmith I Don't Want To Miss A Thing <Edit>

    Now

    iTunes

  • Take That A Million Love Songs

    12:50

    iTunes

  • Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes (I've Had) The Time Of My Life

    12:45

    iTunes

  • Berlin Take My Breath Away

    12:33

    iTunes

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter