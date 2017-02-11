Gosport Home Coming Ceremony For Alex Thomson

Video HMS Mersey Welcomed Home After 13 Months Away
Families have welcomed home their loved ones as Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Mersey returned to Portsmouth after 13-months on deployment.
Gosport sailor Alex Thomson's being honoured with a welcome home ceremony to recognise his achievements in a recent solo round the world race.
The 42-year-old finished second in the Vendee Globe after 75 days alone at sea.
There'll be a boat parade, brass band and guard of honour for Alex.
Gosport Council's leader says the town is 'very proud of him'.
Pic from @ATRacing99 on Twitter
Families have welcomed home their loved ones as Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Mersey returned to Portsmouth after 13-months on deployment.
State of the art, 10-screen cinemas open in both places, as part of new leisure developments.
A man has been charged with GBH after two Hampshire Police officers were attacked.
All frontline police are being issued the hoods, which can be put over a suspect's head.
10am - 1pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
12pm - 2pm
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments