Gosport Home Coming Ceremony For Alex Thomson

Gosport sailor Alex Thomson's being honoured with a welcome home ceremony to recognise his achievements in a recent solo round the world race.

The 42-year-old finished second in the Vendee Globe after 75 days alone at sea.

There'll be a boat parade, brass band and guard of honour for Alex.

Gosport Council's leader says the town is 'very proud of him'.

Pic from @ATRacing99 on Twitter