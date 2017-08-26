Hampshire Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A 29-year-old man from Hampshire has been charged with four counts of attempted murder following a crash in South Yorkshire.

The 29 year old from Fawley was involved in a collision with the wall of a pub on Wednesday, he is due in court later today.

Latest from South Yorkshire Police

Following his arrest on Wednesday evening (23 August), Owen Peter Scott, of Heather Road, Fawley, Hampshire, has been charged and remanded into custody. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday 26 August).

At around 12.25am on Wednesday 23 August, a grey Dacia Logan, containing a 29-year-old man, two girls aged eight and seven-years-old and two baby boys, aged 21 and nine-months old, was travelling along the A629, Copster Lane, from the direction of Thurgoland towards Hoylandswaine.

As the car approached the junction of Bower Hill and Coates Lane, it left the road and subsequently collided with the front wall of a pub.

Scott has been charged with four counts of attempted murder in relation to injuries sustained by the four children which are not all thought to be consistent with the collision.

All four children remain in hospital at this time in serious conditions.

Scott has also been charged with dangerous driving.

Anyone with information about the collision should please call 101 quoting incident number 26 of 23 August 2017.





