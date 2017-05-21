Hampshire Police Investigate Baby Death

Police are appealing to trace the mother of baby found in Aldershot

latest Hampshire Police Statement

We’re growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of the mother of a baby, whose body was found in Manor Park, Church Hill, at about 1.30pm on Friday (19 May).



It is believed that the mother may need urgent medical attention following the birth.



Chief Inspector Debbie Brooks, said: “I would like to reassure the communities of Aldershot that our priority is to ensure the welfare of the mother of the baby.



“This must be a very distressing time for the mother, however it is important that she seeks urgent medical care - I would urge her to contact us on 101, or to go to a hospital for medical attention.



“We would also like to hear from anyone who is concerned about a friend or family member; I would like to reiterate that our priority is to ensure the wellbeing and safety of the baby’s mother.”



“Please call 101 quoting 44170188442, or call the anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555111”



The cordon remains in place today (20 May) in Manor Park and officers are continuing to search the area; we are also reviewing CCTV in the area