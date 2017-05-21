Hampshire Police Investigate Baby Death

London Airport Traffic To Be Controlled From Hampshire
Flights at London City will be directed remotely, 80 miles away at Nats in Swanwick from 2019.
Police are appealing to trace the mother of baby found in Aldershot
latest Hampshire Police Statement
We’re growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of the mother of a baby, whose body was found in Manor Park, Church Hill, at about 1.30pm on Friday (19 May).
It is believed that the mother may need urgent medical attention following the birth.
Chief Inspector Debbie Brooks, said: “I would like to reassure the communities of Aldershot that our priority is to ensure the welfare of the mother of the baby.
“This must be a very distressing time for the mother, however it is important that she seeks urgent medical care - I would urge her to contact us on 101, or to go to a hospital for medical attention.
“We would also like to hear from anyone who is concerned about a friend or family member; I would like to reiterate that our priority is to ensure the wellbeing and safety of the baby’s mother.”
“Please call 101 quoting 44170188442, or call the anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555111”
The cordon remains in place today (20 May) in Manor Park and officers are continuing to search the area; we are also reviewing CCTV in the area
Flights at London City will be directed remotely, 80 miles away at Nats in Swanwick from 2019.
AET wants to merge its Sandown Bay and Ryde academies, saying it can't afford to run both.
61-year-old Guy Hedger was shot dead when intruders raided his house in St Ives near Ringwood.
Several display cabinets were smashed open in Ernest Jones, after the shutters were forced open and window broken.
12pm - 4pm
Text 'SOUTH' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments