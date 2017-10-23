Hampshire Police Target Cyclist Near Misses

Hampshire Police are doing a week-long operation targeting drivers who overtake cyclists too closely.

They've seen a 50% rise in just a year, in the number of bike riders killed in collisions. More than 1,100 have died or been seriously injured in Hampshire and the Thames Valley in the last three years.

The 'Give Space, Be Safe' campaign coincides with the forthcoming clock change and early darker evenings.

It aims to target drivers who fail to follow the Highway Code rules on passing distances when overtaking cyclists, sometimes referred to as a near miss or close pass, which put cyclists at risk.

The Joint Operations Road Policing Unit will be running a week long cycle safety campaign from Monday 23 October to Monday 30 October.



Police say 'the most important message is for all road users to be considerate and respectful and to avoid confrontation'.



The facts:



- Adult male commuters account for 1/3 of casualties.

- Pedal cyclists tend to be injured near to where they live.

- 82% of the cyclists are injured on urban roads.

- 58% of the cyclists are injured near a junction or roundabout.

- Almost all of the collisions occur in daylight or during the night on roads with street lights

- The collisions occur throughout the year with few seasonal trends.

- Road traffic collisions where a pedal cyclist is injured nearly always involve a car or van.



Sergeant Rob Heard, from the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said:

"A close pass not only presents danger to the cyclist but it's also intimidating. Drivers should be allowing other road users as much room they would a car - but many seem to not know this, or choose to ignore it.



"At this time of year we are coming into Autumn when it's still dark early morning and dark again by late afternoon. Many cyclists will still choose to commute to and from work; from a safety perspective motorists need to take added care to look out for cyclists. Equally cyclists need lights on their bikes not only to avoid prosecution but to keep them safer and visible."