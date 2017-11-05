Hayling Island Murder Investigation

5 November 2017, 12:12

police tape generic

Emergency services were called to the Gandhi Restaurant on Hollow Lane in the early hours of Saturday morning

A 65-year-old man from Hayling Island was taken to the Queen Alexandra hospital in Cosham but died at the weekend.

A police cordon was put in place around the restaurant and officers want to hear anyone who visited the Gandhi Restaurant on Friday night.

 

Hampshire Police have released a statement


Three men aged, 32, 34 and 37 have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A police cordon is currently in place around the restaurant.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Major Crime Department at Fratton police station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Officers would also like anyone who dined at the Gandhi Restaurant on Friday evening, 3 November to contact them as they may have vital information.

