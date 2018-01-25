M3 Closure Latest

Drivers on the M3 are caught up in two hour delays after a serious crash which has closed part of the motorway southbound near the Winchester Services.

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car and a van collided near junction 8 around 6.30am this morning.

The southbound carriageway is expected to be shut until at least midday.

A diversion is now in place which is also busy.

Officers are hoping to reopen the lane that is closed northbound later this morning.

Hampshire Police say "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we will update as soon as we can."