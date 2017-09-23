M3 Closed In Hampshire Due To 'Hazardous Substance'

Thousands of drivers on M3 have been caught up in long delays after a bomb disposal team was called to the M3 motorway near Winchester early this morning (Saturday 23rd).

Hampshire Police Statement - 11.30am

"We are now in a position to provide further details to this morning’s incident on the M3 between junctions 9 and 11.