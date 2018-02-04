Man Arrested In Bournemouth Over Parley Road Cordon

42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and false imprisonment after a cordon had to be put in place near a house in Bournemouth for six hours on Saturday.

Officers would like to thank the community for their support and patience during an incident in Bournemouth in which one man has been arrested.

Latest from Dorset Police

At 7.22am on Saturday 3 February 2018, Dorset Police was called to reports that a woman was being held hostage at an address in Parley Road by a man allegedly armed with a gun.

Specialist firearm officers attended and established the woman was no longer inside the address. She was uninjured and is being supported by officers.

The man remained in the address and a cordon was put in place to allow officers to deal with the situation and to make enquiries while keeping the public safe. This cordon involved the closure of both Parley Road and Malvern Road.

The fire service and ambulance service also attended as a precaution.

At 1.06pm today a 42-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm, affray and false imprisonment and is currently assisting officers with enquiries.

A loaded crossbow and two weapons, believed to be imitation firearms, have been seized by officers.

Chief Inspector Dean O’Connor, of Dorset Police, said: “The incident has now concluded and I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while officers worked at the scene.

“We had to cordon off the area in order to deal with the situation while keeping the public safe. I am aware that this has taken quite a few hours and I would like to thank those residents directly affected by the closure.

“I am also grateful to the fire and ambulance service for their assistance.

“An investigation is now underway, which will be led by detectives from Bournemouth CID.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 3:72. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestopper-uk.org.