Man Attacked In Southsea

A 22 year old man was seriously injured in Sedgeley Close at the corner of Edgbaston House in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Latest from Hampshire Police

Two people have been charged after a 22-year-old man was stabbed in Southsea.



The incident happened in an alleyway in Sedgeley Close at the corner of Edgbaston House at around 4.15am on Saturday, 14 October.



A 16-year-old boy has been charged with Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday, 16 October).



Shawn Owen Griffiths, 19, of Greetham Street, Southsea, has been charged with Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on 23 November.



CCTV enquiries have shown that a number of people walked down the alleyway prior to the attack and may have seen a group of people gathered there.

Officers are keen for these people to come forward and urge them to contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44170398919.