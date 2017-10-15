Man Attacked In Southsea

15 October 2017, 11:13

Police Tape

A 22 year old man was seriously injured in Sedgeley Close at the corner of Edgbaston House in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Latest from Hampshire Police

Two people have been charged after a 22-year-old man was stabbed in Southsea.

The incident happened in an alleyway in Sedgeley Close at the corner of Edgbaston House at around 4.15am on Saturday, 14 October.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday, 16 October).

Shawn Owen Griffiths, 19, of Greetham Street, Southsea, has been charged with Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on 23 November.

CCTV enquiries have shown that a number of people walked down the alleyway prior to the attack and may have seen a group of people gathered there. 

Officers are keen for these people to come forward and urge them to contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44170398919.

Trending on Heart

X Factor Where are they now? asset

Where Are They Now? Most Memorable X Factor Finalists (...And The Ones You Forgot!)
Rio Ferdinand Opens Up about Love Asset

Rio Ferdinand Opens Up About Finding Love Again After Losing His Wife

Ruth Langsford Injured Strictly Come Dancing

Eamonn Holmes Asks Ruth Langsford To Quit 'Strictly'!

Gary Barlow annoucement

Gary Barlow Makes BIG Announcement That Will See Him Leave Take That Behind!

Latest News

See more Latest News

UKIP leader Bolton backs zero net migration to stop 'swamp' on services

London Gatwick drone near miss 'put 130 lives at risk'

Eight-year-old girl dies on a cruise ship in Miami

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News