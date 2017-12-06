Man Charged Over Hampshire Indecent Video Of Children

A 25-year-old man's been charged with sex offences, after an indecent video involving two Hampshire children was 'shared extensively' on social media.

Daniel Norton from Stockport is due in court today.

The children involved are getting specialist support, after a Snapchat video ending up being seen by thousands of youngsters round the country. Police are warning anyone sharing video or even keeping it on their phone would be breaking the law. Anyone who receives it is being told to delete it straight away.

Hampshire Police said:

'Officers from the child abuse investigation team at Hampshire Constabulary have charged a man in connection with an investigation into sexual offences committed online.



'If you are concerned that a child you know has been a victim of online child sexual abuse, report directly to CEOP via the ClickCEOP reporting button - www.ceop.police.uk. If you would like to understand more about keeping children safe from online sexual abuse, please visit CEOP's Thinkuknow website - www.thinkuknow.co.uk.

'Additional support for children who don't feel able to talk to a trusted adult is available from ChildLine on 0800 1111.'

Daniel Norton, from Cheadle, in Stockport, has been charged with the following -

- Three counts of inciting a female aged 13-15 years to engage in sexual activity

- Three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child

- One count of distributing an indecent photograph of a child



The 25-year-old is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 6 December).