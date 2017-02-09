Man Charged Over Police Attack In Aldershot

A man has been charged after two police officers were attacked in Hampshire.

The pair were taken to hospital after being called to a domestic row on Pegasus Avenue in Aldershot on Tuesday evening.

41-year-old Simon Priest from Aldershot is due before Basingstoke Magistrates this morning charged with GBH, attempted GBH, escaping lawful custody, theft and possession of a firearm.

The two officers who attended the scene suffered serious injuries.

They were both taken to Frimley Park Hospital. One was later taken to St George's Hospital in London where he remains, receiving specialist treatment for his injuries. The other officer was discharged.

Officers have been going house-to-house as they try and piece together what happened.

Detective Inspector Sion Margrie said:

"There would have been people in the area at the time of the incident and it is likely someone saw or heard what happened, or even filmed the incident on their mobile phones.

"We want to speak to anyone who was there or has any other information that could help.''

Hampshire Police Federation chairman John Apter said:

"We wish them both a full recovery and we will offer them all the support necessary. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officers and their families.''