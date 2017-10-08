Man Died Following M27 Collision near Eastleigh

A man's died following a collision with a car which closed the M27 near Southampton Airport last night



The man thought to be in his 20's was found near junction 5 for Eastleigh

Hampshire Police Statement



We are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian on the M27 that happened last night (Saturday 7 October).



A pedestrian was involved in a collision with a grey Citroen Xsara on the entry slip road at junction 5 eastbound (Southampton airport/Eastleigh) at around 7:10pm. The man who is believed to be aged in his twenties died of his injuries at the scene.

The slip road and two lanes of the eastbound carriageway were closed for a number of hours to allow a thorough investigation to take place.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '44170389714', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.