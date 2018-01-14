Man Has Died Following House Fire In Portsmouth

A man has died following a fire in a terraced house property on Harleston Road in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth on Saturday night.

Latest from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a terraced house property on Harleston Road at 23:03 (Saturday 13).



Two Cosham crews alongside Portchester and Southsea crews attended the incident on the second floor of the two storey terraced home.



Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one covering jet, tactical ventilation and an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire. All action was taken to prevent further spread of fire and smoke to neighbouring properties. The stop message was received at 23:51.



The male was found inside the address and brought out of the property by fire crews. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.



A fire investigation will now take place to establish the cause. Hampshire Constabulary has notified next of kin but as this is an open investigation they will respond to any press enquires.



Our local crews will be in the area today to offer reassurance, advice and support to neighbours.

Hampshire Police have released this statement to Heart



We were called at 11.10pm on Saturday 13 January to a report of a fire at an address in Harleston Road, Paulsgrove.



Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service were already on scene and put out the fire.



A man was found inside the address and was pronounced dead at the scene.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation and officers will remain at the address to carry out enquiries.



Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44180016920.