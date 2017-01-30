Missing Man's Family Told After Body Found In Southampton Park

Reckless Driver Jailed For Hitting Cyclist In Bournemouth
The victim's still recovering and has life-changing injuries after the crash on Poole Road last October.
A body's been found in a park in Southampton.
Police were called to an area of Riverside Park, near the White Swan pub on Mansbridge Road on Saturday, and a cordon's in place there.
The family of missing 22-year-old man Ovidijus Aukselis have been told.
Hampshire Police said:
'Officers were called to the wooded area near to the White Swan Pub in Mansbridge Road, Southampton, on January 28, following the discovery of what appears to be human remains.
'Officers remain at the scene and a cordon is in place.
'The identity of the remains has not yet been established.
'The family of Ovidijus Aukselis, who went missing from Southampton on July 15, when he was 22-years-old, has been informed of the discovery.
'Identification will take place in due course.
'We are unable to confirm any further details as investigations are at a very early stage, however we are not treating the death as suspicious at this time.'
The victim's still recovering and has life-changing injuries after the crash on Poole Road last October.
36-Year-Old Woman Found At Property In Toronto Road Just Before Midnight.
Surprise Visit To Space Exhibition At Novium Museum Meeting School Children From His Former Schools.
A pony treated by Jonathan Hurst was left with an eye injury and her tongue split open in Wherwell last year.
1pm - 4pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
3pm - 5pm
Jennifer Lopez Waiting For Tonight
14:56
Dario G Sunchyme
14:52
Take That Relight My Fire
14:48
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.