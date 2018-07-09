New Development For Portsmouth City Centre

9 July 2018, 17:36

New Portsmouth buildings

Two new towerblocks are goiung to be built in the centre of Portsmouth - one of them 19 storeys high.

A major city centre development, including a Hilton hotel, 147 homes, offices, restaurants and bars, has been granted planning permission.

Developer THAT Group plans to build two buildings, one 19-storeys and the other 16-storeys, on land next to Victoria Park, opposite Portsmouth and Southsea railway station south of Catherine House.

Proposals for the mixed-use development also include an events space, 'sky bar', basement parking and ground floor café and restaurants totaling more than 176,000 sq ft of floor space.

Portsmouth City Council's planning committee has given permission to the plans drawn up by Belfast architects Urban Innovations, which also include landscaping works to Commercial Road, Stanhope Road and the entrances to Victoria Park.

