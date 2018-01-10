New Plans On Show For Winchester Regeneration

After Winchester's huge Silver Hill project fell through, the council's after people's views on another planned regeneration of the city centre.

The new proposals - for housing, shops, offices and a bus hub - have been watered down. They're being shown around the area, for the next six days.

A contract with TH Real Estate for the original £150 million project was scrapped in February 2016. The proposed development had been the subject of a High Court battle and led to the resignation of council leader.

Winchester City Council said:

'The vision for the Central Winchester Regeneration (CWR) area is for the delivery of a mixed-use, pedestrian friendly quarter that is distinctly Winchester and supports a vibrant retail and cultural heritage offer which is set within an exceptional public realm and incorporates the imaginative re-use of existing buildings of historic interest.

'Now that the formal consultation is underway on the Central Winchester Regeneration area’s draft Supplementary Planning document (SPD), Winchester City Council and master planners and architects JTP are reminding local people of the many ways to get involved and have their say.

'A touring exhibition will run from 10 – 15 January which will enable people to see the latest materials and meet JTP and Council staff in a range of locations including Alresford, Bishops Waltham and Winchester.'

The full details are:

- Alresford Community Centre - January 10, 11am to 2pm and 4pm to 7pm

- The Brooks Shopping Centre, Winchester - January 11, 11am to 3pm

- Winchester train station - January 12, 4pm - 7pm

- The Brooks Shopping Centre - January 13, 9.30am to 5pm

- St Maurice's Covert, off Winchester High Street - January 14, 9am to 2pm

- Kings Church, Bishop's Waltham - January 15, 11am to 2pm and 4pm to 7pm

Cllr Caroline Horrill, Council Leader and Chair of the Informal Policy Group, said:

“This formal consultation is such an exciting and important element of the CWR project as we invite local people to take an active part in shaping the plans. I would urge everyone to take a few minutes to look at the information, either on our website or at one of our manned exhibition venues in the New Year.

“Since we began engaging with the local community a year ago, we have been delighted that so many people have contributed their views as our ideas for Central Winchester have progressed, and we hope that this commitment to help shape a vibrant new centre for our city will continue.”

You can find out more about the new plans here: http://www.winchester.gov.uk/projects/5744/central-winchester-regeneration