Parades For Remembrance Sunday

A two minute silence is due to be held at 11 oclock this remembrance sunday to remember the service men and women killed and wounded during conflicts.
Huge crowds are due at special Parades across the South Coast
Drivers are being warned it means there will be some road closures in place this morning
Poppy Wreaths will be laid at cenotaphs and war memorials including in Southampton, Portsmouth, on the Isle of Wight, Bournemouth and Poole