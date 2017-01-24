PC Awarded Medal For Saving Woman In Cowes

A Hampshire police officer, who jumped into the Solent to save a woman's life, has been awarded the prestigious Queen's Gallantry Medal.

PC Nathan Lucy swam out after the woman, who'd jumped in from the Red Jet terminal in Cowes in 2014 and was in danger of drowning.

PC Lucy, a dog handler with the Joint Operations Unit, was on duty in April 2014 when he was made aware that a vulnerable woman had gone into the water.

Upon seeing the woman and knowing that she was being swept out by the current, he ran to three different locations to get ahead of her in the water and shouted at her to swim towards him. She ignored him.

Knowing that she was in danger of drowning due to the current and temperatures he took a life ring and jumped into the sea and started to swim towards her.

When he reached her, he stretched out towards her but she kicked him in the chest. He eventually managed to get hold of the woman but she pushed him under the water.

When he resurfaced he was able to pull her towards him and gripped the life ring.

Someone on the jetty then started to pull them in.

The woman continued to resist but then went very still with her eyes closed.

PC Lucy pushed her head higher out of the water which again caused him to go under.

Despite this, he retained hold of her until they were finally pulled into the jetty, where she was lifted out and given immediate life-saving treatment before being taken to hospital.

PC Lucy, who is now based in Aldershot, said:

“It is a great honour to receive this award. I feel very proud to have my work recognised at this level.”

Chief Constable, Olivia Pinkney, said:

“I would like to congratulate PC Lucy following the news that he has been awarded with the Queen’s Gallantry Medal.

“This medal is given to those who have shown exemplary bravery and there is no doubt that PC Lucy demonstrated this when he jumped into the water, so I am very pleased his actions have been honoured at this level.

“Hampshire Constabulary is very lucky to have such a dedicated officer serving to protect our communities.”

Chairman of the Hampshire Police Federation, John Apter, added:

“This is one of the most prestigious honours that a police officer can receive and I am immensely proud that PC Lucy has been recognised in this way.

“Without a second thought for his own safety and going well beyond what was expected of him, he did what was needed to save that woman’s life. He certainly deserves this medal.”

Following the incident PC Lucy received a Chief Constable’s Commendation for Bravery.