Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Bournemouth Collision

A 60-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car in Bournemouth.

At about 12,30am this morning, Saturday 4 February 2017, a Hyundai Getz, driven by a 28-year-old man from Poole, was in collision with a pedestrian.

The incident happened in Poole Road in Westbourne near to the junction with Queens Road.

The pedestrian, a 60-year-old woman from Poole, was treated by emergency services at the scene and was taken to Poole Hospital with a serious but not life-threatening head injury.

The road was closed until 2.10am so that officers could examine the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 4:14. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.