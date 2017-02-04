Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Bournemouth Collision

Vandals On Isle of Wight Damage Shops
Three shops Damaged Along Holywood Street In Newport.
A 60-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car in Bournemouth.
At about 12,30am this morning, Saturday 4 February 2017, a Hyundai Getz, driven by a 28-year-old man from Poole, was in collision with a pedestrian.
The incident happened in Poole Road in Westbourne near to the junction with Queens Road.
The pedestrian, a 60-year-old woman from Poole, was treated by emergency services at the scene and was taken to Poole Hospital with a serious but not life-threatening head injury.
The road was closed until 2.10am so that officers could examine the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 4:14. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Three shops Damaged Along Holywood Street In Newport.
The government's agreed to allocate money for the two-mile road, aimed at cutting journey times between Fareham and Gosport.
Several items were stolen after staff at Franses on Westover Road were threatened with handguns.
36-year-old Nadine Burden was stabbed to death at a house on Toronto Road in Fratton.
1pm - 5pm
Text 'SOUTH' to 82122
Kelly Clarkson Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)
A-ha Take On Me
Whitney Houston How Will I Know
Bruno Mars 24 Carat Magic
12pm - 3pm
Christina Aguilera Beautiful
13:04
Jennifer Lopez Ain't It Funny
13:00
Norah Jones Don't Know Why
12:57
Amy Winehouse Tears Dry On Their Own
12:54
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments