Police Warning After Children Contacted On Instagram

Parents at schools in Hampshire have been warned about a man using Instagram to send explicit videos to children.

Police say there've been 12 reports of it happening since last month - mainly around the Havant area - and they're working to identify him.

In a statement the force says:

"We can confirm we have been made aware of a man explicitly exposing himself online to several children using a 'live chat' on Instagram.

"We have had a number of reports of this nature in the Havant area in recent weeks, the first was made on June 9.



"A thorough investigation is ongoing, we are working with schools and other partners to gather as much information as possible to identify who is responsible.



"Hampshire County Council has issued a letter to parents via schools advising them of the investigation and signposting to advice and support for parents and teachers."