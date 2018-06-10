Portsmouth Motorcycle Crash

Hampshire Police appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Portsmouth in the early hours of Saturday, 9 June.



Officers were called just before 1am to reports of a collision involving a Yamaha motorcycle.

The rider came off of the vehicle on Winston Churchill Avenue.

The 20-year-old man from Havant died on his way to hospital.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Sergeant Rik Grant, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone who has any information that could help our investigation. If you have any information please contact us as soon as possible.”