Portsmouth Skipper Makes History

Two Men Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder
18-Year-Old Found Injured In Old Christchurch Road On Friday Morning.
A 24 year old woman from Portsmouth has become the youngest ever skipper of a Clipper Round the World yacht.
Ahead of the start of the race this morning Nikki Henderson says she hopes her unusual career choice will inspire others
She is taking part in the 40,000 nautical mile round-the-world adventure.
Ahead of the start of the 11th edition of the race, which is set to leave Liverpool on Sunday, Visit Seattle skipper Nikki Henderson said she was apprehensive but "very excited".
At just 24 years old, she said she feels "very privileged" to have been given the opportunity to lead a crew around the world.
Of her appointment as a skipper, she added: "I hope to encourage more young people to do things out of the normal, defined career path that society sets out for us.
18-Year-Old Found Injured In Old Christchurch Road On Friday Morning.
Port Of Southampton Due To Have One Of The Busiest Weekend's Of The Year
A bomb disposal team was called to Gillam Road in Kinson after household items were set alight outside.
Tens of thousands of people lined the harbour to welcome HMS Queen Elizabeth to her home port for the first time.
12pm - 4pm
Text 'SOUTH' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Get some great ideas on how to advertise your business on radio, online and on mobile.
Comments