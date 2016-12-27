Pregnant Woman Missing From Poole Hospital

Dorset Police are searching for a missing 30-year-old woman from Bournemouth who is pregnant and went missing from Poole Hospital while having treatment.

Katie Miles was reported missing from Poole Hospital on Christmas Day.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who has gone missing from Poole and are appealing for the public's help to find her.

Katie Miles, 30 and of Bournemouth, was last seen at Poole Hospital between 7.30pm and 8pm on Saturday 24 December 2016. It is believed that she left the hospital where she was receiving treatment and has not returned.

Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and address checks since she was reported missing in the early hours of Sunday 25 December 2016 but she has not been located.

Katie is described as white, about five feet three inches tall, of slight build and with blonde hair.

Chief Inspector Wayne Nock, of Dorset Police, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Katie as she has an intravenous line in her neck for treatment. It would be highly dangerous for Katie if this line was removed without full medical attention.

“We would ask that anyone who has information about her whereabouts contacts police urgently.

"I also appeal directly to Katie to please get in touch with us. We want to ensure you are safe and well."

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Katie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 25:20.