Queen's Birthday Honours List - Hampshire And Dorset

Three sporting stars from the South Coast have been named in Queen's Honours List.

Double Winter Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold from Shedfield and Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe get OBEs.

William Fox Pitt, the Olympic equestrian medalist from Struminster Newton, has an MBE.

Also included

Knights Bachelor

Professor David Antony Haslam, CBE. Chair, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. For services to NHS Leadership. (Martinstown, Dorset)



OBE

Steven James Crocker. Director of Children's Services Hampshire County Council. For services to Children's Social Care in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. (Oxfordshire)

David Harry Done. Chief executive Officer Richmond Housing Partnership. For services to Housing Provision. (Grayshott, Hampshire)

Ms Elizabeth Anne Yarnold, MBE. Athlete. For services to Winter Olympic Sport. (Hampshire)

Mrs Sarah Charters. Consultant Nurse, University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Vulnerable Adults. (Hampshire)



MBE

Clive Dennis Burgess. For services to Young People in Dorset. (Portland)

Ms Sarah Fiona Haughey. Formerly Executive director Nursing and Quality, Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing. (Ringwood)

Philip Neil Evans. For services to charity and to the community in Lyme Regis Dorset. (Lyme Regis)

Dr Rosemary Sylvia Helen Irwin. Chair, Gilbert White Museum and Oates Galleries. For services to Education and to the community in Selborne, Hampshire. (Selborne)

Mrs Carol Ann Jackson. Chair of Governors, Fordingbridge Infant School, Hampshire. For services to Education. (Fordingbridge)

William Fox-Pitt. Equestrian. For services to Equestrianism. (Sturminster Newton, Dorset)

John Powell. For services to The Royal Naval Lifeboat Institute and to the community in Bournemouth Dorset. (Bournemouth)

Dr David Adrian Sanders, TD. For services to charity and to the community in Hampshire and Sussex. (Hampshire)

Dr Nigel Frank Watson. General Practitioner, The Arnewood Practice, Hampshire. For services to General Practice. (New Milton)



CBE

Ms Kathryn Adie, OBE. Journalist and radio presenter. For services to Media. (Dorset)



BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)

Dr Frank MacDonald Akerman. Trustee and lately Honorary secretary Romsey and District Society Buildings Preservation Trust. For services to Conservation in Romsey, Hampshire. (Romsey)

David Kenneth Compton. Volunteer Warden Old Winchester Hill National Nature Reserve, Hampshire. For services to Nature Conservation. (Petersfield)

Mrs Susan Downer. For services to Children with Disabilities and Young People in Dorset and Somerset. (Dorset)

Mrs Pamela Ida Mable Ruthvan. Formerly Chair, Pokesdown Community Forum. For services to the community in Pokesdown, Dorset. (Bournemouth)



QUEEN'S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL (QFSM)

Group Manager Karen Adams. Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service.