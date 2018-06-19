Hampshire #RaiseAFlag Campaign For Abusive Relationships

Members of Hampshire Police's Youth Commission are raising a flag across Hampshire to raise awareness of unhealthy relationships.

Their #RaiseaFlag campaign was created to help young people recognise the signs of an unhealthy relationship.

To mark the start of it, the Commissioner, Michael Lane raised a campaign flag at the joint Police and Fire Headquarters in Eastleigh. It was also the day of England's first World Cup match. and research has shown there are more incidents of domestic abuse when England Play during the World Cup.

Throughout the tournament the campaign flag will be raised on flagpoles across Hampshire to draw attention to the problem. There'll also be beer mats in pubs to signpost people to where they can get advice.

Casey from the Youth Commission told Heart just some of the signs to look out for:

"Being controlled, if they're asking for money and not giving it back and taking friends away so you feel you're only loved by them and not your family.

"I've witnessed domestic violence myself, so this campaign is really important to highlight the signs of healthy and unhealthy relationships to make other people more aware they can prevent themselves getting into that situation, or see the early signs and being able to get out of that situation."

Youth Commission member Julia, aged 17 and from Havant, said:

"We have created the #RaiseaFlag campaign because young people have told us that they think more needs to be done to raise awareness of the signs of an unhealthy relationship.



"In an unhealthy relationship there is often one person who wants to control the other - this can be through physical, verbal or emotional harm. We want anyone who is in a relationship that leaves them feeling uncomfortable, sad or afraid to be able to recognise the red flags of an unhealthy relationship and to access the help they need."



Anyone who has been affected by domestic abuse, or any crime, can contact the Victim Care Service on 0808 178 1641. The Victim Care Service has specialist case workers providing tailored support for victims of Domestic Abuse.

The next location for the flag to be raised is Winchester (Wednesday), followed by:

26 June - Netley

27 June - Fleet

30 June - Fareham

02 July - Southampton

06 July - Basingstoke

09 July - Southampton

10 July - Isle of Wight



More information on the support available can be found here: www.hampshire-pcc.gov.uk/flag.