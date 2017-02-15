Reports Of Hate Crime Rise At Record Levels

15th February 2017, 09:19

police notepad

Comments

Hate crime offences have reached record levels in Dorset and Hampshire, according to new figures.

New figures show there's been a 100 per cent rise in hate crime in Dorset - to its highest figure since records began in 2012.

104 cases were recorded in the three months to last September.

In Hampshire there were 463, that's also its highest number, a rise of 33 percent from the previous three months.

Recorded by police forces in England and Wales in July-September 2016.

They are ranked according to the size of the change compared with April-June 2016, which is the figure shown in brackets.

An asterisk denotes that it was the highest quarterly figure since comparable records began in April 2012.

Dorset 104* (up 100%)

Hampshire 463* (up 33%)

A human rights organisation has said the country should prepare for the possibility of further spikes in offences once the Brexit process has begun.

However Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has said that such incidents have been ``overblown'' in an attempt to ``rubbish Brexit''.

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Matt Wilkinson

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 'HEART' to 82122

Matt Wilkinson

On TV: 50 Happy Songs From The 90s!

2pm - 5pm

Watch heart TV

  • Deee-Lite Groove Is In The Heart

    Now

    iTunes

  • The Tamperer / Maya Feel It

    14:36

    iTunes

  • Bobby Brown Two Can Play That Game

    14:33

    iTunes

  • The Boo Radleys Wake Up Boo!

    14:30

    iTunes

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter