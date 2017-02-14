Reward For Men Wanted Over Hampshire Burglaries

14th February 2017, 12:52

Rewards of £2,000 are being offered for information on two men, wanted over burglaries across seven counties including Hampshire.

Matthew Bryan Lee Heane burglaries wanted

Crimestoppers says 25-year-old Matthew Bryan, and Lee Heane who's 26, are thought to be linked with up to 70 high-value break-ins.

Nine were in Hampshire and 12 in Sussex.

Independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £2,000 for information on the whereabouts of Matthew Bryan and a separate reward of up to £2,000 for information on the whereabouts of Lee Heane. Both are suspected of being involved in a large number of burglaries spanning the south of England and the West Midlands.

Bryan, aged 25 (left), and Heane, aged 26, are believed to be linked to over 70 high-value burglary offences across Kent, Suffolk, Norfolk, Hampshire, East Sussex, West Sussex and West Mercia since October 2016.

The charity Crimestoppers is now offering rewards of up to £2,000 for information that leads to each arrest.

The pair are believed to be staying in hotels or B&Bs and are known to have criminal associates in the Kent area, particularly Margate, Ramsgate and Broadstairs.

Liam Duffy, Crimestoppers' Regional Manager, said: 

"Burglary is a crime that causes immense distress to victims, which is why it is always taken so seriously. Not only is it the shock of having intruders in your own home, but it is the theft of sentimental items that can be particularly traumatic.

"We ask anyone who might know the whereabouts of Bryan or Heane to contact us anonymously by phone on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org. No-one will ever know that you spoke to us and you will never have to give a statement to police or go to court."

If you have any information, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through our Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

The reward is valid for three months and will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers' 0800 555 111 number or anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Information passed directly to police will not qualify.

