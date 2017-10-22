Robbers Leave Man Unconscious In Bournemouth

Two robbers have attacked a man in Bournemouth, leaving him lying unconscious in the street.

The victim - a local man aged in his 20s - was walking from the Lansdowne toward St Paul's roundabout. As he got to the entrance of the underpass he was approached by two men.

The offenders spoke to the victim, who was on the phone to his friend, and threatened him before he was knocked unconscious. He was found by a passing motorist lying on the pavement.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his face and a fractured cheekbone. His mobile phone and wallet were stolen during the incident.

The offenders are described as white, aged in their early 20s, around five feet ten inches tall, of medium build, clean shaven. The first offender had short hair and the second had longer hair in a quiff style at the front.

No arrests have been made.

Detective Constable Honor McAdam, of Bournemouth CID, said: "This was a violent and unprovoked incident which has left the victim with serious facial injuries.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the Holdenhurst Road area at the relevant time and saw the incident to please contact Dorset Police."