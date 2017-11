Searches For Missing Dorset Teenager

Police searching for a missing teenager in Dorset have released new CCTV images.



19-year-old Gaid Pope was last spotted near Swanage on Morrison Road.

The police helicopter has also been involved in the search for the young girl.

Investigations have also involved house-to-house enquiries. Vehicle stop checks took place in the Swanage area this afternoon.

Inspector Andy Edwards, of Purbeck police, said:

“As part of our investigation we have found CCTV footage of Gaia which captured her on Morrison Road at 3.39pm on Tuesday 7 November. I am releasing this image in the hope that it might jog someone’s memory. If you recall seeing Gaia, or a woman matching the description given, please contact Dorset Police.

“Officers are continuing to search the Swanage area and are grateful to all our partner agencies and volunteer groups for their assistance.

“We are doing everything possible to try and locate Gaia. Our thoughts are with her family at what must be a very difficult time and we are doing everything we possibly can to support them.

“I would urge any members of the public who have information as to where Gaia could be to contact police immediately. We would also urge anyone who may have dashcam footage from their vehicles covering major routes in Swanage over the last three days to review it to see if there are any sightings of someone matching Gaia’s description.

“Finally, I would appeal to Gaia, to contact us or your family as we all want to ensure that you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Gaia's whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 9:179. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.