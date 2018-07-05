South Coast Celebrates NHS 70th Birthday

Events are being held across the South Coast to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

Southampton's Guildhall and the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth will be lit up blue. There's a special anniversary service at Winchester Cathedral and Poole Hospital's holding a party for staff. Retired staff are being invited back to Christchurch Hospital.

The service at Winchester Cathedral will involve representatives from five local NHS Trusts, including a parade of 70 members of staff showcasing the diversity of roles within the NHS. The participating trusts include University Hospital Southampton, Hampshire Hospitals, South Central Ambulance Service, Southern Health and Solent, as well as two Clinical Commissioning Groups (West Hampshire and Southampton City).



Hymns, prayers and readings will celebrate the past, present and future of the NHS, highlighting the vital role that the service plays in our lives and recognising the extraordinary contribution of NHS staff. Photos and artefacts from over the years will also be on display. The service will conclude with a speech of thanks for those who have devoted so much time to serving the population through the NHS.



David French, interim chief executive at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, said:

"We are delighted to be involved in this celebratory service to recognise all of the amazing staff, both present and past, who have helped make the NHS what it is today. With 2018 also marking 70 years of Southampton General Hospital, it's a special year for all of us at University Hospital Southampton and we would like to thank Winchester Cathedral for hosting this event."



The service will begin at 5.30pm and everyone is welcome to attend.

Health teams will be joined in Portsmouth's Guildhall Square by primary school children, the city's Lord Mayor, council staff and many more to help mark the 70th birthday.

Children from local primary schools, sporting medical fancy dress costumes, will be gathering in the square in the morning, and at lunchtime staff from the city council and the NHS will be piling outside to take part in a 'flash mob' mass exercise session.

Thousands of people have also come together on Heart to celebrate the 70th birthday. They joined a huge sing-along with the NHS choir last night of The Beatles' 'With a Little Help From My Friends'. Ashley Banjo and Aston Merrygold also joined in.

A poll suggests most people would be willing to pay more tax to improve the health service. More than 60% of those questioned say they'd be happy to contribute more - just to keep services at current levels.

The chief executive of NHS England says the 70th birthday is a chance to thank its one and a half million staff. Simon Stevens says their "brilliance" has led to the endurance of the service.