South Coast Police Start Drink-Drive Campaign

After Dorset began theirs on Friday, Hampshire Police are starting six weeks of extra stop-checks to catch drink and drug drivers.

Officers are doing extra stop checks until the end of the World Cup, with pubs expected to be full for England games.

Drug and drink driving is recognised by independent research as one of the 'fatal four' factors that results in fatal or serious injury collisions.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police's Joint Operations Unit will be conducting drink/drug operations throughout the day and night across both force areas for the next six weeks (4 June - 14 July).

Road Safety Sergeant Rob Heard said:

"We're reminding people of the devastating damage drug and drink driving brings to families.

"Too many people are still taking the risk to drive whilst impaired, but we are dedicated to reducing it. These people not only put themselves at risk, but others who are often innocently going about there daily lives.

"As well as aiming to reduce the number of people who are killed or injured, we would also like to remind motorists that receiving a conviction for drink or drug driving could ruin their lives."

Extra patrols will be carried out specifically designed to breathalyse and educate drivers, and intelligence-led operations to catch offenders will be staged.

Every driver involved in a collision will also be breathalysed as a matter of course.

"We are now using Drug Analysers, so if we suspect someone may be impaired by drugs we can carry out a roadside drug test," Sgt Heard said.

"The test will detect if people have a trace amount of an illegal drug. If they do they will be arrested and a blood sample will be taken. All we need to prove is a trace amount of the drug in their system and they will then lose their licence, like in the cases of drink driving. We do not need to prove you are impaired.

"Being caught in control of any motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or drink can destroy your life. You could face a criminal conviction, possible prison term, driving ban, and could even lose your job. It's not worth the risk."

We ask people to remember particularly that it is not possible to specifically say how much alcohol you can drink and stay below the limit. The way alcohol affects you varies depending on your personal characteristics.

A drug or drink driving conviction is a criminal conviction. Here are some of the consequences of receiving a criminal conviction:

· Your car insurance could go up. Having a criminal record will make it extremely difficult to get any other kind of insurance;

· To buy a mortgage you have to disclose any unspent convictions;

· You may not be able to travel to America if you have a criminal conviction. Travelling to a country where you need a visa or a working permit can be very difficult with a criminal record;

· Colleges and universities will have their own policies about misconduct and getting in trouble with the police could have a knock on effect with your education;

· Lying to your employer on any kind of application which asks you to disclose any criminal convictions could be seen as fraud and lead to a further conviction;

· Getting into trouble with the law could be seen as gross misconduct by your employer and you could lose your job;

· Having a criminal record could make it very difficult for you to get another job.

Those caught in Dorset will appear in court before being publicly named by the Force and have their images shared on Dorset Police social media accounts later this summer.



Police Constable Heidi Moxam, Dorset Police's Casualty Reduction Officer, said: "With the summer weather and the approaching World Cup football tournament, we're at a time when drivers are more likely to risk drink driving after socialising. I would ask those planning to go out for a few drinks to consider how you're going to get home beforehand.



"Last summer we publicly named and issued the images of 32 drivers as part of the campaign with very positive feedback from the public about the approach.



"Too many people fail to consider the untold devastation that drink driving can cause. Alcohol impairs many of the functions necessary for safe driving - reaction times go up and spatial awareness is significantly reduced. You don't have to be drunk to be a drink driver. The resultant effect of a drink driving ban can bigger than you think including loss of jobs, friends & family and even life. A mate doesn't let a mate drink drive".

If you believe someone is driving while impaired, please phone police direct on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111.

People in Dorset can visit www.dorsetroadsafe.org.uk and click on 'know a dangerous driver?'.