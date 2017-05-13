Southampton Biker Jailed Following Crash

A biker from Southampton's been jailed for three and a half years causing a crash near Dorchester that left a 16-year-old girl with life-changing injuries.







Adam Wilde from Carnation Road in Swaythling was among a group of seven bikers caught pulling wheelies and speeding on a ride to Weymouth last May.

Four others were also sentenced, with two given suspended prison terms.

Click here to see video from the scene

The court heard that the group left Southampton and made their way to Dorset. They stopped briefly on a layby off the A31 opposite The Coventry Arms before riding off again on the A31 toward Weymouth.

Senior Investigating Officer Police Sergeant Joe Pardey, of the traffic unit, said: “The actions by those involved in this case were nothing short of mindless and irresponsible. They showed a total disregard for the safety of themselves and other people using the road at that time.

“Their behaviour prior to the collision demonstrated that they believed that they were in some way clever and impressive, but the subsequent destruction they caused has changed lives forever with some of the injured suffering life-changing injuries that they may never recover from.

“It is without doubt one of the worst examples of dangerous riding that I have seen.

“I hope that the sentences given by the courts today send out a clear message that this sort of riding or driving behaviour will not be tolerated on any road, in Dorset or elsewhere.

“I would like to praise the officers involved in this complex investigation for their hard work in ensuring that Adam Wilde and others were brought to justice. The work carried out by Dorset Police during this investigation was commended by the judge. I would also like to thank those witnesses who assisted at the scene and provided vital evidence in the case.

“We are committed to making our roads safer and will take action against those who commit offences on them."